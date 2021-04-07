Biden To Announce New Gun Control Executive Actions On Thursday

President Joe Biden will take new executive action Thursday aimed at reducing gun violence in the United States.

Politico first reported Wednesday that the new measure — one of several “common sense” gun reforms Biden has promised to take — will require people purchasing “ghost guns,” homemade firearms without serial numbers, to undergo a federal background check. (RELATED: White House Confirms Biden Will Sign Gun Control Executive Orders)

It remains unclear how many specific actions Biden is expected to take on guns, but reporting indicates the president will also seek to close the “Charleston Loophole,” which allows licensed dealers to transfer firearms to buyers before a background check is completed.

The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment by press time, but press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the timeline regarding Thursday’s announcement at Wednesday’s press briefing.

She had previously rejected the idea that Biden’s reforms would overturn or eliminate Americans’ right to bear arms.

“No one is talking about overturning or changing the Second Amendment,” Psaki said during a press briefing in March. “What our focus is on is putting in place common sense measures that will make our community safer, make families safer, make kids safer.”

“The majority of the American public supports background checks,” she continued. “The majority of the American public does not believe that anyone needs to have an assault weapon so that’s really what our focus is on at this point in time.”

Activists increased pressure on the Biden administration to enact gun control after two shooters killed nearly 20 people in Colorado and Georgia in March.

The president, a long-time proponent for expanding gun control, called on Congress to pass “common sense” reforms in the wake of the shootings and additionally called for a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines.”

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone, an hour, to take common sense steps, that will save lives in the future and urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” he said at the time. “This is not a partisan issue. It is an American issue, but we have to act.”

