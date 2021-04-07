Brian Urlacher Is Selling A House In Arizona For The Very Reasonable Price Of $2.5 Million

Former NFL star Brian Urlacher is trying to dump a property in Arizona, and it looks legit.

The 5,400 square foot estate in Queen Creek features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a garage big enough to hold four cars, according to the real estate listing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The asking price is also pretty reasonable at $2.5 million. The former Chicago Bears star’s property also features an awesome pool and outdoor area.

You can see photos of the place here.

Athletes selling gigantic estates certainly isn’t anything new. It happens all the time, and some of them have absolutely massive pads.

The interesting thing about Urlacher’s place is that it’s not really all that expensive when compared to other athletes.

Don’t get me wrong. Spending $2.5 million is a lot of coin, but it’s not nearly as much as some other places we’ve featured. Hell, Tom Cruise is trying to sell one of the sickest estates that I’ve ever seen, and he wants a hell of a lot more than $2.5 million.

Tom Cruise is selling his 11,512-square-foot Telluride home for $39.5 https://t.co/s4YS9i1pQE has four bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, along with two fireplaces, a three car garage, fitness center and a recreational area. https://t.co/VTgrdShVL7 pic.twitter.com/clut5YZFim — The Denver Post (@denverpost) March 16, 2021

So, if you have a few extra million dollars sitting around and you’re looking for a great place to crash, Urlacher’s place certainly isn’t the worst option!

H/T: Outkick