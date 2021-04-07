Charge Your Phone While You Drive With This Wireless Mount With 360-Degree Rotation

Car trips can be difficult on your phone battery. If you’re using a navigation app and playing music from your phone, the battery can slowly tick away as the miles pass. Now you can keep your phone charged while your drive thanks to the MPOW wireless charging car mount.

This mount will work with most Qi-enabled devices, including models from Apple, Samsung, and more. So you can put your phone in the mount and not worry about connecting charging cords and having a collection of wires around your cup holder and car equipment.

The mount features a non-slip pad and a triple-sided grip that will keep your phone in place, It features 360-degree rotation to allow you or anyone else in the care to view your phone without taking it out of the charger. It also features a one-handed autoclose feature that allows for safe handling.

Those that have tried the wireless mount give it high marks, rating it 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

The mount does have some heft to it, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 9 inches by 7 inches by 3 inches. That might be a little larger than you would expect, but it is necessary to guarantee your phone’s safety and to avoid using USB chargers.

The mount charges phones quickly, including at 10W for Samsung phones, 7W for iPhones, and 5W for other brands. It is equipped with protection against overcharging, overheating, and overvoltage, so you can be secure that your phone is safe.

In addition to the car mount, you’ll get a lot of other items with your purchase, including a suction stand, air vent clip, CD slot stand, car charger, and USC cable. These items allow you the choice of where to mount your phone, from a cup holder to the dashboard.

Normally priced at $50, this MPOW wireless charging car mount can be yours for a limited time for just $32.99, a savings of more than 45 percent. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.