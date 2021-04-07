Chris Pratt’s New Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Tomorrow War’ To Hit Amazon In July

Chris Pratt’s new sci-fi thriller “The Tomorrow War” has been picked up by Amazon Prime and will debut on the streaming site in July.

The 41-year-old actor will star in a time-traveling thriller where his character finds himself recruited by people from the future to draft folks to help fight a war in 2051 against aliens, Variety reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

In the movie, directed by Chris McKay, the time travelers arrive to issue a warning that in 30 years a global war takes place between humans and a deadly alien species, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star plays a high school teacher named Dan Forester who teams up with a scientist, played by Yvonne Strahovski, and his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons. The three must work together to save humanity, which relies on Pratt’s ability to “confront his past,” a description on IMDB reads. (RELATED: Report: Chris Pratt ‘Never Felt Good Enough For Anna Faris’)

Aliens. Traveling to the future. @prattprattpratt. And more aliens. #TheTomorrowWar launches on Prime Video July 2 . pic.twitter.com/usbvXGkKRU — Amazon Prime Video Canada (@PrimeVideoCA) April 7, 2021

“I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie…something that’s increasingly rare,” McKay shared. “Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me…and I hope will thrill audiences this summer.”