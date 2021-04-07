Trump Endorses Rep. Mo Brooks For Alabama Senate Seat

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks’ campaign for U.S. Senate in a Wednesday statement.

Trump released a statement from the Save America PAC in which the former president said he fully endorses Brooks’ campaign and highlighted issues he believes Brooks has been strong on throughout his time in Congress.

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks. Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path,” Trump said in his statement.

“Mo Brooks is pro-life, loves our Military and our Vets, will protect our Second Amendment, combat the Biden open border agenda, is fighting for voter integrity (like few others), and was the Co-Chair of our winning, and record setting, Alabama campaign in 2020. Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down!” Trump added.

Brooks responded to Trump’s endorsement in a statement saying: “I am honored and humbled by President Trump’s strong endorsement of me for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat. I ask all Alabamians who share our America First vision to heed and honor President Trump’s request by joining our campaign.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate Candidate Mo Brooks Slams McConnell, RNC And ‘Weak RINO Establishment’ Over Amnesty And Special Interests)

The six-term congressman made his announcement to run for Senate at a gun range in Huntsville, Alabama, alongside former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.