Eric Church Announces ‘Gather Again’ Tour Post-Coronavirus Pandemic

Country music star Eric Church announced his upcoming tour “Gather Again” set to occur in September.

Church will kick off his tour in Lexington, Kentucky, and play 55 shows over a span of nine months, Billboard reported Wednesday.

“Hey everybody Eric Church here,” Church said in the video. “When I talked to you back in February, I told you that a North American tour was coming, but we were still waiting on the right time to release the details. I’m excited to share that the time is now. I’m happy to announce the ‘Gather Again’ tour coming to a city near you. I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music with good friends.” (RELATED: Eric Church Wins Entertainer Of The Year At CMA Awards)

The name is so fitting after live music events were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the biggest recording artists lost out on a ton of money last year, as previously reported.

The concert tour announcement comes after President Joe Biden said that anyone who wanted to be vaccinated would be by the end of April, The New York Times reported.

I’m so excited to start hearing about upcoming concert dates. Live music is one of the best forms of entertainment and life hasn’t been the same without it.