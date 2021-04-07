‘Nobody Ever Got Asked To Move In Unless They Had Slept With Him’: Playboy Playmate Holly Madison Dishes On Living In The Mansion

Playboy playmate Holly Madison opened up about living in the mansion and how she slept with Hugh Hefner, among other things.

The 41-year-old model talked about what kind of relationship she had with the late Hugh Hefner and fellow Playboy Playmates Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt more than 10 years after their hit reality show “The Girls Next Door,” during her “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday. The comments were noted by E! News. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

“Bridget [Marquardt] and I have always been close,” Holly explained. “We’ve always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest].” (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

However, when she was pressed if her and Kendra have a relationship still she replied, “No.”

And when it came to previous comments from Wilkinson that she claimed to have not had sex with Hefner before she moved in, Madison said her former co-star wasn’t being totally honest, the outlet noted.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Holly alleged. “I’m not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

Madison also talked about what she called “boring basic sex” with the Playboy creator during her days living in the mansion and that she said she was thankful she never got pregnant.

“I knew it was because of him,” Madison explained. “I was healthy. He was just too old. When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex where I felt like, ‘Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.’ I almost locked myself into this box.”