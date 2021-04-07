Iowa Star Luka Garza Wins The John R. Wooden Award

Iowa basketball star Luka Garza has won the John R. Wooden Award.

The star forward was announced of the prestigious award Tuesday night. The John R. Wooden Award is given to the best player in college basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those keeping track at home, Garza has really racked up the hardware through this past season. He was also previously named the AP Player of the Year.

Garza winning the John R. Wooden Award also means he’s won all six national awards for the best player in college basketball, which makes him the first ever consensus National Player of the Year in Iowa history.

As I’ve said before, I hate Iowa, but Garza is a hell of a lot of fun to watch. He’s one of the most skilled players that I’ve ever seen in college basketball.

His ability score and move off of the ball is pretty much second to none. He’s also a gigantic human, which certainly doesn’t hurt on the court.

Props to Garza on the incredible year and awesome time with the Hawkeyes. He’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in college basketball history.