LSU Athletic Director Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against School, Ex-Football Coach Les Miles For Sexual Harassment And Retaliation

LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis has filed a $50 million Title IX lawsuit against the school, former LSU football coach Les Miles and the school’s law firm.

“Members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, LSU Athletic Department, LSU Leadership and their law firm, Taylor Porter entered into a conspiracy to hide Les Miles’ sexual harassment investigation from federal officials and the public and to retaliate against Ms. Lewis,” her attorney Tammye Brown shared during a press conference, WAFB reported in a piece published Wednesday.

“Over the last eight (8) years, Ms. Lewis has stood up to to protect LSU female student workers and as a result has suffered unimaginable retaliation sanctioned by the LSU Board of Supervisors,” Brown added.

LSU ASSISTANT ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FILES 50 MILLION DOLLAR TITLE IX RETALIATION LAWSUIT AGAINST LSU: Alleging retaliation for reporting former football Coach Les Miles for sexual harassment @WAFBhttps://t.co/3GakzHb2Cq pic.twitter.com/n2k9IOtLNL — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) April 6, 2021

“At trial we intend to prove LSU acted more like a crime syndicate than the flagship university of our state when it intentionally set out to destroy the professional career of one of the most successful black women in NCAA sports,” Lewis’ other attorney Bridgett Brown shared about the filing in Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, the outlet noted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miles attorney, Peter Ginsberg, shared the following statement with the outlet about Lewis’ accusations, Yahoo.com reported.

“This lawsuit is a work of fiction eight years in the making,” Ginsberg statement read. “The manner in which Ms. Lewis and her counsel have slowly rolled out this lawsuit is telling, culminating in her counsel holding a press conference rather than having the pleading speak for itself and pronouncing that the lawsuit is for ‘other women,’ implicitly acknowledging that the named plaintiff is a deeply flawed party without a valid claim,” the statement added. (RELATED: Kansas Places Les Miles On Leave After Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior While He Was At LSU)

“Les Miles has no liability in this matter, the accusations against him are false and meritless, and he will be responding by bringing his own claims addressing Ms. Lewis’ malicious and false accusations,” the statement concluded.

Miles was previously the subject of a sexual harassment investigation in 2013, in which he was accused of a variety of inappropriate behavior. The accusations included, texting female students, allegedly trying to kiss a woman on multiple occasions and inviting female students to his condo, USA Today reported.