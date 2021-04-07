Nation Of Islam Says Follower Who Mowed Down Capitol Police Officer Had ‘Such Great Potential’

The Nation of Islam says it is “saddened” by the death of a follower who was fatally shot Friday after mowing down a police officer with his vehicle outside the U.S. Capitol.

“We are saddened by the loss of this brother with such great potential,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday regarding Noah Green.

Nation of Islam further praised Green, saying he “had a wonderful, noble idea to help the black and brown people through his knowledge of finance.”

Green, 25, was fatally shot after he rammed his car into officers outside the U.S. Capitol, killing officer William Kelly and injuring another. Washington, D.C. police said that Green was shot after he exited his vehicle with a knife and lunged at Capitol officers.

Green’s Facebook page showed that he was a supporter of the Nation of Islam and its leader, Louis Farrakhan. Green referred to himself as “Follower of Farrakhan.” He posted a certificate on his Facebook page on March 17 from the Nation of Islam chapter in Norfolk, Virginia, and said that one of his life goals was to meet Farrakhan.

The Nation of Islam sought to distance the group from Green on Tuesday, while condemning the attack as a “violation” of its teachings.

“It is shocking for us to learn that someone who was attempting to be a part of our ranks may have been involved in something as tragic as this,” reads the statement.

The Nation of Islam Official Statement On U.S. Capitol Assault https://t.co/jOaR3OCqf3 — THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) April 6, 2021

Green began studying late last summer to become a member of Nation of Islam but did not complete the process, according to the group.

The Nation of Islam said the certificate was given to supporters who contributed at least $1,000 to the group for its annual Saviours’ Day event.

“This certificate does not establish that the donor is a member in good standing in the Nation of Islam,” the group said.

The Nation of Islam says it plans to investigate what may have caused Green to attack the officers.

“Our research is continuing into what happened to this young man and we cannot rest until we find out what caused him to take a turn like this,” the group said.

Farrakhan, who has a history of making anti-semitic statements and floating conspiracy theories about the government, said he supports an investigation into “what happened to our brother.” (RELATED: ‘Vial Of Death’: Farrakhan Pushes Vaccine Conspiracy Theories)

“I am sure had he been blessed to come through the crisis that he was going through, he would have been a star in the mission of the resurrection of our people,” said Farrakhan.

The Nation of Islam also criticized some media outlets for linking Green to the group.

“We condemn the wicked mischaracterization of some media reports trying to tie this tragic incident to the teachings of the Nation of Islam and the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, and all people of good will should do the same as well,” the group said.

It claimed that the Nation of Islam “has no history of violence against the government” and that it has a “good working relationship” with the U.S. Capitol police. The Nation of Islam organized the “Million Man March” outside the Capitol in 1995.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.