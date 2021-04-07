National Archives Announces Donald Trump’s Tweets Will Be Made Publicly Available

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) announced on Wednesday that they are working to make former President Donald Trump’s banned tweets publicly available, Fox News reported.

“NARA intends to provide public access to all captured and preserved Presidential Record social media, including any blocked or deleted Tweets that have been transferred to us,” a National Archives spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. (RELATED: Twitter Permanently Bans President Trump’s Account)

Traditionally, NARA and Twitter have collaborated to maintain tweets from government officials posted on Twitter, but Trump’s account being banned by the social media platform has made it more difficult than normal, Fox News reported.

Twitter is forbidding NARA to make any tweets from the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account available on their platform, Politico reported. NARA spokesperson James Pritchett announced that NARA would defer to Twitter regarding publishing Trump’s tweets on their account, according to Politico. NARA is still looking for possible ways to make all archived @realDonaldTrump tweets available to the public, Politico reported.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved,” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy said. “Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

ArchiveSocial, a North Carolina company, was tasked with preserving Trump’s tweets after he left office in January, WFMY News 2 reported. The company archived all of Trump’s posts as well as other White House officials, according to WFMY News 2. The Trump White House left behind thousands and thousands of social media posts. This Durham startup ArchiveSocial is tasked with archiving them all. https://t.co/lV32MZ7Lfj — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) January 28, 2021