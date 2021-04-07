Nikki Haley Rips Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis: ‘God Help Us If She Ever Becomes President’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley ripped Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday over her handling of the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Haley slammed Harris, who is in charge of the White House border response, while appearing on Fox News’ “America Reports,” and said “God help us if she ever becomes president.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Demand To Know Now’: Tucker Carlson Rips Federal Government For ‘Hiding’ Actual Illegal Immigration Numbers)

Host Sandra Smith began the discussion by reacting to video footage of migrant children being left to fend for themselves while attempting to cross the border. She noted that the children were “thankfully” rescued and then asked Haley to describe what should be done to fix the crisis.

“Well, it’ll break anyone’s heart, and it’s not about coming up with a new solution, we have the solution,” Haley responded. “The Trump administration had the same migrant problem, but they fixed it. And what they did was they used tough love with our friends.”

She then pointed to Guatemala and Honduras as two of the recipients of “tough love” from former President Donald Trump, and said that he told them what was expected of them. She said Trump explained the U.S. would partner with them, but they would have “to control the situation” in their countries, and those wishing to come to the U.S. would have to apply for asylum from there. She added that Trump worked with Mexico to make sure there was “a handle on it.”

“It’s really unacceptable that Biden is so obsessed with Trump reversals that he’ll literally put the American public, and these kids, at risk the way he is,” Haley continued. “And then he gives Kamala Harris — apparently, she’s the one in charge. This is the same person who encouraged 7,000 migrants to come to America. She referred to ICE as the KKK. She’s now in charge of this. She’s been missing in action, and God help us if she ever becomes president, because if this is how she handles a crisis, I mean, I just can’t imagine how she would run our country.”

She then stated that the Trump administration told Honduras and Guatemala that the U.S. was “not going to sit there and put up with” their problems. She said smugglers are making money on migrant children crossing the border, and that if children are “too slow” or “don’t have their shoes,” then they’ll leave them behind.

“It’s inhumane, it’s unacceptable, and really the idea that anyone would be okay with the way Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are handling this is just unthinkable,” she concluded. (RELATED: Sen. John Barrasso: Kamala Harris Is The Wrong Person To Oversee Border Since ‘She’s For Amnesty For Illegal Immigrants’)

Biden announced March 24 that Harris would lead the administration’s efforts at the border. Some have criticized the decision, citing Harris’ past criticism of ICE, as well as her support for amnesty. Since their shift away from Trump’s immigration policies, Biden’s administration has come under increasing pressure due to the surge in migrants attempting to cross the border. Biden seemingly suggested a return of Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy March 22.