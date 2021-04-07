OG Anunoby And Montrezl Harrell Ejected After Laughable Altercation

Raptors player OG Anunoby and Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell were both ejected Tuesday night after a laughable altercation.

During the first quarter of the game, Anunoboy got wrapped up with Dennis Schroder, and dropped him on the floor.

That’s when all hell broke loose and Harrell entered the scene. After some words were exchanged, Harrell and Aunoby were tossed. You can watch the situation unfold below.

OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were both ejected after this WILD play ???? pic.twitter.com/yjndrs3ZkA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021

Another classic example of fake tough guys in the NBA! You think this nonsense would ever fly in the NHL? Hell no. The NHL has real consequences for your actions.

First of, it’s not like Schroder was body slammed onto the court. He was dropped onto the ground. It was hardly life-threatening.

Dennis Schroder on OG Anunoby altercation: “Just unnecessary. You got to go to WWE with that.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 7, 2021

Yet, everyone had to square up like it was a boxing match. Yet, in predictable fashion, nobody did much other than run their mouth.

You can set a clock to NBA players acting like they’re going to throw down and they never do.

Didn’t love that call by the refs, but now OG Anunoby can say “I’m so strong I accidentally got ejected,” which is pretty dope. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 7, 2021

Either swing on someone or knock this nonsense off. Fans don’t want to see it if it’s not going to go anywhere.