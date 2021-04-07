Editorial

OG Anunoby And Montrezl Harrell Ejected After Laughable Altercation

OG Anunoby (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1379587157531107328)

Raptors player OG Anunoby and Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell were both ejected Tuesday night after a laughable altercation.

During the first quarter of the game, Anunoboy got wrapped up with Dennis Schroder, and dropped him on the floor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when all hell broke loose and Harrell entered the scene. After some words were exchanged, Harrell and Aunoby were tossed. You can watch the situation unfold below.

Another classic example of fake tough guys in the NBA! You think this nonsense would ever fly in the NHL? Hell no. The NHL has real consequences for your actions.

First of, it’s not like Schroder was body slammed onto the court. He was dropped onto the ground. It was hardly life-threatening.

Yet, everyone had to square up like it was a boxing match. Yet, in predictable fashion, nobody did much other than run their mouth.

You can set a clock to NBA players acting like they’re going to throw down and they never do.

Either swing on someone or knock this nonsense off. Fans don’t want to see it if it’s not going to go anywhere.