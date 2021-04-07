REPORT: Daniel Craig Will Earn Roughly $100 Million For The ‘Knives Out’ Sequels

Daniel Craig is reportedly going to make bank for the two upcoming “Knives Out” sequels.

Netflix sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when the streaming platform acquired the rights to two sequels for $469 million. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to an update from The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Craig will earn roughly $100 million for the upcoming two films.

Director Rian Johnson is expected to make about the same kind of cash for the sequels to the hit original movie.

My friends, that’s a whole lot of cash to make two movies! Just two movies, and Craig is going to walk away with more money than most people make in ten lifetimes.

He’s getting starting quarterback in the NFL kind of money! He’s getting NBA all-star money! I think it’s safe to say people are excited for the sequels when the star can demand this kind of cash and get it.

If you haven’t seen “Knives Out” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s truly outstanding. It’s one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time, and it’ll keep you guessing right through the end.

For those of you who have seen the movie, let us know in the comments what you think about the fact two sequels are on the way!