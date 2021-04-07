REPORT: Lucasfilm Files New ‘Star Wars’ Trademark For ‘Skywalker Academy’

There might be a new “Star Wars” project brewing on the horizon.

According to Jordan Maison, Lucasfilm has filed for a trademark on "Skywalker Academy." At this time, the trademark is just for clothing.

However, the trademark is 100% going to cause people to wonder if a new series is on the way.

For those of you old enough to remember, there was an entire series of “Star Wars” video games in the late 1990s and early 2000s that were all about training and becoming a Jedi Knight.

I used to nerd out on them all the time, and one was even titled, “Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.” For younger people, it might be hard to understand just how popular those games were.

It would 100% make sense for Disney to try to go back to the well and make more money off them with a new TV series.

As I’ve said before, “The Mandalorian” seemingly changed everything with the “Star Wars” universe and Disney. Its smashing success pushed Disney to start pumping out a bunch of new series.

I would 100% watch the hell out of any series about young Jedi being trained. It’d be awesome. Of course, there’s no guarantee it’ll happen, but the trademark at least seems to indicate that Disney has its wheels spinning.