Speaker Pelosi Says ‘We’re On A Good Path At The Border’ Under President Biden

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that “we’re on a good path at the border” under President Joe Biden.

“The fact is that we’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden … we were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration,” Pelosi said. (RELATED: President Biden Tells Illegal Immigrants ‘Don’t Come Over’ After Migrants Overwhelm Border Facilities)

PELOSI: “We’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden.” pic.twitter.com/BQL0kzJGnL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2021

The Biden administration denied that the situation at the border is a crisis for weeks before White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described it as a crisis for the first time during a press conference in March. Migrants have overwhelmed the facilities at the southern border and the government has been forced to fly migrants across the country or provide them hotel rooms to deal with the overflow.

U.S. border authorities apprehended over 171,000 migrants in March, preliminary data showed according to a Reuters report. The 171,000 migrants who were apprehended included 19,000 unaccompanied minors, 53,000 family units, and 99,000 single adults, Reuters reported.

Photos from inside a temporary Customs and Border Protection processing facility for migrants in Donna, Texas showed severe overcrowding and cramped conditions. The facility, which is meant to hold 250 people, was holding over 4,000 migrants including 3,400 unaccompanied migrant children, according to an NBC News report.

Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with the administration’s response to the crisis, but she has not visited the border or announced any plans for a visit.