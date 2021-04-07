Steven Crowder’s Latest Video Has The Internet Going Absolutely Ballistic

Political commentator Steven Crowder said Wednesday he would have a producer from his show, “Louder with Crowder,” kneel on his neck “for 9 minutes live.”

Crowder said he would “test the theory” and recreate a May 2020 incident where Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes.

Today I am going to test the theory and have my producer (and @GmorganJr) kneel on my neck for 9 minutes, live on concrete. No tricks, no cuts. We need to walk a mile in another’s shoes… 10AM ET. #LwC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 7, 2021

“The point is the drugs, the agitation, the actively resisting arrest, the three and a half times lethal dose of fentanyl matters. I don’t expect this to be pleasant, but I think people need to see what it’s like with the closest to controlled conditions that we can recreate as far as body mass, weight, to see what it actually might be like if someone is not in an agitated, significantly overdosed state,” he said in the video.

Crowder was then handcuffed with his hands behind his back and laid on the concrete, where his producer proceeded to put his knee on Crowder’s neck for nine minutes.

The video has garnered nearly 800,000 views and received mixed reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. (RELATED: Lawyer Says Key Witness Who Allegedly Sold Floyd Drugs Could Implicate Himself In Third-Degree Murder Charges If He Testifies)

Crowder was heavily criticized for the video on Twitter.

Chauvin’s trial began in late March, and he faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, all of which he has pleaded not guilty.