‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Says The ‘Tone’ Of Season Four Is More ‘Mature’

It sounds like season four of “Stranger Things” will have the most serious content that we’ve seen so far.

Millions of fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for new episodes of the hit Netflix show to drop, and we are getting tidbits of information here and there. According to Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, we're in for the most mature season yet.

“The tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids,” Matarazzo said during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight when asked about the tone of the upcoming season.

As “Stranger Things” fans know, Matarazzo’s latest comments are similar to what we’ve already heard about season four.

Finn Wolfhard previously said that season four will be the darkest one fans have seen.

???? Recap of Finn Wolfhard’s recent interview about Stranger Things 4 ????Finn will return to ST4 in a FEW weeks (~March as he’s still filming Jesse’s A24 film) ????Eduardo Franco’s Argyle stoner character is brilliant ????ST4 is funnier, darker, & sadder ????: https://t.co/C3iPeriT0G pic.twitter.com/ZLtVUZfHRr — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) February 14, 2021

More than anything, fans just want to know when we’re going to get some new episodes. Season three came out in July 2019, and there’s no chance in hell season four arrives before July 2021.

That means we’re 100% crossing the two-year mark without a new season.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Hopefully, we get it by late 2021. I really don’t want to wait until 2022, but I’ve already mentally prepared myself for that possibility.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. We’re all excited to see what comes next.