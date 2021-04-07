Surveillance Video Shows Bloody Sailor Pleading For Help During Fort Detrick Shooting

Chilling surveillance video shows a bloody sailor who was shot Tuesday near the Fort Detrick Army base pleading with a business owner for help as he tried to escape the mayhem.

A bloodied victim stumbles into Nicolock Paving Stones with blood dripping down his back, the video obtained by Fox 5 DC shows.

The sailor appears to keel slightly as he points to the door and talks with three individuals at the store. The sailor is immediately taken toward the back end of the store while two individuals behind the counter at quickly jump up and appear to lock the door.

Navy Hospital Corpsman Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, 38, fired off a rifle at an office park around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. Woldesenbet shot and critically wounded two active-duty sailors, according to a joint statement from the Frederick Police Department, Fort Detrick and the FBI Baltimore Field office.

Woldesenbet then drove to Fort Detrick where he was killed by Fort Detrick civilian police personnel. (RELATED: Capitol Police Officer Reportedly Dead After Suspect Rammed Car Into Barricade)

The investigation into the motive of the shooting remains ongoing.

“Yesterday was a rough day for our Detrick Family,” Fort Detrick wrote in a Facebook post. “We experienced loss, confusion, and acts of courage. The events that took place will leave a lasting impact on our community, with a lot of questions, and the biggest will be why? Why did this person choose to do what he did?”

“I wish we had answers to these questions, but, we don’t always know the reason. All we know is that we have an organization, made up of DA civilians, Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine personnel, and families that will/may be hurting over the next few weeks, or months,” the post read.