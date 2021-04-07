Tiger Woods’ Speed Was Reportedly The Sole Cause Of Roll Over Car Crash

Law enforcement said speed was the cause of Tiger Woods’ rollover crash, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Woods was driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the outlet. The black box inside Woods’ vehicle showed the car accelerated at the time the golfer lost control of his car, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The outlet reported that Woods had waived his right to privacy to allow the cause to be released to the media.

Police said they had no reason to believe Woods was using his phone at the time of the crash, according to TMZ. (RELATED: LA Sherriff Confirms A Cause Has Been Confirmed In Tiger Woods’ Car Crash, Won’t Release Due To Privacy Issues)

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ that Woods hit his head multiple times while the vehicle rolled.

The legendary golfer crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Southern California. Woods suffered fractures to both his tibia and fibula, which required emergency surgery, as previously reported.

Woods showed no immediate signs of impairment when responders arrived on the scene of his car crash, deputies said during a press conference. Deputies also said he had been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and it had likely saved his life.