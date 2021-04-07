Tom Brady Says He’s Motivated By His Critics And Doubters

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, but that doesn’t mean his critics still don’t fire him up.

The superstar quarterback is notorious around the league for using his critics and doubters to fuel his work ethic, and it's worked incredibly well. Just this past season, the Bucs won the Super Bowl to give Brady his seventh ring. In case you thought he might finally ignore the doubters, you'd be wrong.

Brady said the following during a Wednesday interview on “Good Morning America”:

I was always kind of motivated by people that say ‘you can’t do it.’ You know, ‘you’re not good enough, you’re not fast enough, not big enough, you’re not good enough arm.’ I’ve had a body of work over a period of time, so you know, you just say, hey [and] quickly you forget. I think that’s a great part about football. It’s not really about what you did last year, it’s kind of what you’re going to do this year, so for me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way.

I love everything about Brady’s attitude, and you should too. The man was overlooked coming out of Michigan, he was an afterthought as a sixth round draft pick and he’s now the most successful quarterback in league history?

Why? Because the seven-time champion simply refuses to quit and he’ll do anything to prove that he’s still the best.

Shortly after winning his seventh ring, he dropped a video calling out everyone who ever doubted that he could win the Lombardi Trophy at the age of 43.

Now, he’s coming back with the Buccaneers to try and do it again and win an eighth ring. If there’s anything we know about Tom Brady it’s that you damn sure shouldn’t bet against him.