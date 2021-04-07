‘I Killed That Motherf***er’: Tulsa Man Admits To Killing Stepfather, Staging Crime Scene

A Tulsa man allegedly confessed on Monday to murdering his step-father and staging the scene, police said.

Police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning regarding a deceased individual, police said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers found Edward Johnson, 70, dead in the front yard. Police say Johnson appeared to have been “severely” beat to death. Police said the victim appeared to have been beaten with a metal object and that officers found a bloodied garden hoe, according to news9.com.

Som Sai Hakchareun, 28, allegedly admitted to getting into a fight and killing Johnson, his stepfather, police said.

“I killed that motherf***er,” Hakchareun told responding officers, according to police. (RELATED: REPORT: Father Allegedly Kills Autistic Son, Says He Was Hearing Voices)

Hakchareun told police the incident happened earlier but that he “moved the body and hid it on the side of the house.”

He also allegedly admitted that he moved the body a second time and “staged the crime scene.” It is unclear what sparked the incident, which remains under investigation.

Hakchareun was charged with one count of first degree murder, according to police. The charge is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole, life in prison or even death, according to Wyatt Law.