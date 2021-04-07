Mike Pence Set To Publish Autobiography With Simon & Schuster

Former Vice President Mike Pence is publishing an autobiography with Simon and Schuster as part of a two-book deal between the two parties.

The publisher announced the news on Wednesday in a press release, stating that the currently untitled book is expected to cover Pence’s faith and his time in public service.

Pence is expected to cover “pivotal moments” during the Trump administration in his first book, between his selection as former President Donald Trump’s Vice President in 2016 up until the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Just announced: “Former VP Mike Pence will publish his autobiography with Simon & Schuster.” It’s part of a two-book deal. “The first book is tentatively scheduled for publication in 2023,” the publisher says. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 7, 2021

“I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC,” Pence said in the statement, adding that he was “grateful” to have the opportunity to tell his life story. (RELATED: Mike Pence’s First Speaking Gig Since Leaving Office Hints At Potential 2024 Run)

Dana Canedy, the Senior Vice President and Publisher of Simon and Schuster, stated that the former V.P.’s “revelatory autobiography will be the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history.”

“Vice President Pence’s life and work…tells an American story of extraordinary public service during a time of unrivaled public interest in our government and politics.” Canedy said in the statement. The book is tentatively expected to be published in 2023.

NEW: Mike Pence has signed a two-book deal, with a significant advance, as he raises his visibility ahead of a possible 2024 run https://t.co/fDhqz3Dksx — Axios (@axios) April 7, 2021

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner is also publishing a memoir, which will reportedly accuse Trump of inciting “that bloody insurrection” in January for his own “selfish” political motivations.

Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things”, also attacked the former president, calling him a “vile man with a mission” and accusing him of trying to “destroy” his father during the 2020 election campaign.