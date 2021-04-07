Police Charge Former Middle School Teacher After Discovering Thousands Of Child Pornography Videos And Images On His Social Media

Police charged a former West Virginia middle school teacher with distributing child pornography after officials say they found several thousand sexually explicit images of minors on his Facebook account, numerous sources reported.

Randy McKinley, 57, was charged with distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors, WDTV reported Tuesday. McKinley was formerly a teacher at Taylor County Middle School in Grafton, West Virginia, which is roughly 30 miles south of Morgantown, according to Mountain Statesman.

UPDATE: Police say the man was a Taylor County teacher at the time of his arrest, but has since resigned. https://t.co/DmXE99RjgI — WDTV 5 News (@WDTV5News) April 6, 2021

After the Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip that McKinley had allegedly been “uploading child pornography on Facebook” in October 2020, police in Bridgeport launched their investigation into the associated IP address and Facebook account, linking them back to McKinley, according to Mountain Statesman.

Police were reportedly executing a search warrant at McKinley’s home in early March when they allegedly discovered thumbnails of images of child pornography on his Facebook account, many of which were “obvious child pornography involving prepubescent males and females,” WDTV reported.

In total, police reportedly found approximately 105 videos depicting child pornography, which equaled more than 7,800 images, according to WDTV.

Taylor County Schools superintendent Christy Miller said there was no evidence indicating students were involved in the offenses, according to Mountain Statesman. “Taylor County Schools remains committed to the safety of our students,” Miller said.

Miller reportedly added that McKinley resigned effective March 2, which was the day the Bridgeport Police Department told school officials that he was being investigated.

McKinley was arrested April 1 and is out on bond awaiting future court hearings for his charges, according to the Mountain Statesman. (RELATED: Public Middle School Teacher Charged With Possessing Child Pornography)

“Many of the cases prosecuted have real life victims associated with the crimes charged but none are as hard to handle as those that involve children – they are considered the most innocent among us and it’s hard to see anyone take advantage of a child or perpetuate the cycle of violence towards a child,” Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano said, according to WDTV.