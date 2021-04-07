Editorial

Wisconsin Badgers Release Epic Photo Of Barry Alvarez Standing In Front Of All The Trophies He Helped Win

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Barry Alvarez gestures along the sidelines as he coaches against the Stanford Cardinals during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Wisconsin Badgers recently released an awesome photo of Barry Alvarez.

The legendary athletic director announced his retirement Tuesday, and it’s truly the end of an era in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tuesday afternoon, the official Twitter account for the athletic department tweeted out a photo of Alvarez in front of all the trophies helped win, and it’s straight sports porn.

Give it a look below.

As I pointed out Tuesday, it’s virtually impossible to overstate Alvarez’s importance to the athletic department. He changed the game for the Badgers.

Once he took over our football program, we went from being a joke in college athletics to being a nationally recognized powerhouse.

Now, it’s time for Alvarez to ride off into the sunset after arguably the greatest career for any athletic director in the history of college athletics.

There are ADs who oversaw more football titles, but there’s nobody who has overseen domination across the board like Alvarez has done for decades.

Thanks for everything, Barry! It was a hell of a ride.