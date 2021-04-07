Wisconsin Badgers Release Epic Photo Of Barry Alvarez Standing In Front Of All The Trophies He Helped Win

The Wisconsin Badgers recently released an awesome photo of Barry Alvarez.

The legendary athletic director announced his retirement Tuesday, and it’s truly the end of an era in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We are what we are today because of him After 32 years of leadership and excellence, Barry Alvarez is announcing his retirement Thanks for everything, Coach! pic.twitter.com/sMrDO0CBaz — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

Tuesday afternoon, the official Twitter account for the athletic department tweeted out a photo of Alvarez in front of all the trophies helped win, and it’s straight sports porn.

Give it a look below.

When you say Barry, you’ve said Wisconsin, and you’ve said it all. Thanks, Coach. pic.twitter.com/G6SRs7ghuZ — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

As I pointed out Tuesday, it’s virtually impossible to overstate Alvarez’s importance to the athletic department. He changed the game for the Badgers.

Once he took over our football program, we went from being a joke in college athletics to being a nationally recognized powerhouse.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

Now, it’s time for Alvarez to ride off into the sunset after arguably the greatest career for any athletic director in the history of college athletics.

There are ADs who oversaw more football titles, but there’s nobody who has overseen domination across the board like Alvarez has done for decades.

A job well done, Coach Thank you for everything! → https://t.co/oLVP1O1VQJ pic.twitter.com/nWdIiNLb9C — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

Thanks for everything, Barry! It was a hell of a ride.