‘Wokeness As A Geopolitical Tool’: Author Says China Is Using Social Justice To Manipulate Americans

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy claimed China is using ‘woke’ politics for geopolitical purposes in an episode of “Fox & Friends,” the conservative cable news channel reported Wednesday.

“The Zika virus, the Marburg virus, and Ebola, were all named after the places of origin. In fact, MERS stands for the Middle Eastern respiratory virus. That’s an older coronavirus,” the “Woke, Inc.” author told “Fox & Friends.”

China has managed to position itself as “uniquely off-limits” in the mainstream media with regard to coronavirus associations, despite the fact that the virus clearly originated from there, Ramaswamy claimed in the interview.

Ramaswamy noted that other COVID-19 strains such as the UK variant, Brazilian variant, and South African variant strictly refer to their place of origin, but that it has become impossible to mention the “Wuhan virus” due to political correctness. (RELATED: GOP Lawmakers Demand Investigation Into National Institutes Of Health’s Relationship With Wuhan Lab)

“And we have to ask ourselves why. And the answer is crystal clear to me. It is that China has mastered the art of using wokeness as a geopolitical tool against the United States,” Ramaswamy said.

“And if there is any doubt about that, just look at the comments of Xi Jinping when European leaders pressed him last year on their human rights record,” he continued. “He cites Black Lives Matter as a way of saying the U.S. is no better. Their top diplomat in Alaska last month falsely claiming that black Americans are being slaughtered. And he hopes the U.S. does better on human rights.”

Ramaswamy went on to defend Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted after he received backlash for using the term “Wuhan virus” in response to a story from Axios claiming Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield believed the virus likely originated from the Wuhan lab.

So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?https://t.co/zmimtlZ9Ev Ex-CDC director says he believes coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) March 26, 2021

“So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?” the Lt. Gov. tweeted Friday in response to the story.

“They have mastered this game and they are using Americans here as pawns by now, deflecting accountability for COVID-19 by claiming that any allusion to China is now racist. And that’s laughable,” Ramaswamy said.