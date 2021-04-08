Mayorkas Will Visit Mexican Border Instead Of Harris Or Biden

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, will reportedly visit two Texas towns along the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday.

Mayorkas will be meeting local law government officials, law enforcement officials, Homeland Security employees and non-governmental organizations working along the border during his visit to McAllen and El Paso, Texas, KFOX 14 reported. Thursday’s visit would be Mayorkas’ third to the border, according to Fox News.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will reportedly not accompany Mayorkas, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Leaked Illegal Immigration Stats Are ‘Undeniable’ Proof Biden’s Policies Caused Border Crisis, Immigration Experts Say)

Biden and Harris have yet to visit the border, where a surge of migrants led to what Texas Gov. Greg Abbot described as a “humanitarian disaster.” The number of migrants arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border peaked at an all-time high on March 16.

Live from the border



Daily Caller’s @VenturaReport gives us an inside look into the border crisis in real time

pic.twitter.com/daVXOnG7KO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2021

BORDER CRISIS:



A group of migrants left a 10-year-old unaccompanied boy from Nicaragua in a field on the southern border. He was found by CBP officials who took him to a migrant facility.

pic.twitter.com/lEnYc7PX45 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2021

Human smugglers, taking advantage of the ongoing crisis, have trafficked unaccompanied children into the U.S. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday when traffickers dropped two children onto the U.S. side of the border fence. Two other children were dropped onto U.S. soil on Apr. 1.

Biden put Harris in charge of the border on March 27. However, Harris has not visited the area despite the pleas of Gov. Abbott, who wrote to Harris on March 31, asking her to visit the border sites.

Biden has not visited the border since the crisis began.