Rapper Bhad Bhabie Continues To Claim Dr. Phil Was Involved In ‘Abusive’ Camp

Rapper Bhad Bhabie continued to claim Dr. Phil was receiving feedback from the allegedly “abusive” Turn-About Ranch.

“My mother signed a consent of release of information to send progress reports directly from Turn-About to the ‘Dr. Phil’ show,” Bhad Bhabie said in the video. “So when you say you don’t have any f*cking feedback from them, that is not true!”

“You’re just trying to save your a**,” she continued. “But there’s too many stories, and too many people behind this, that you can’t save your ass anymore.” (RELATED: Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore Open Up About Being Put In Solitary Confinement)

Bhad Bhabie was sent to the Turn-About Ranch in Utah after appearing as a guest on Dr. Phil’s show in 2016. The now famous rapper claimed Dr. Phil knew about her experience at the facility because of the reports that were allegedly sent to his show.

Dr. Phil denied receiving updates from the facility during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield.

“She went to Turn-About four or five years ago, and she had a bad experience,” Dr. Phil said. “Obviously, I would hate that, and we’d be sorry about that. We’re not involved in that, we don’t have any feedback from them, so whatever happens once they’re there, that’s between them and the facility.”

The camp for troubled teens was hit with allegations of abuse back in February when a Colorado woman accused a staffer of sexually assaulting her. Bad Bhabie, known formally as Danielle Bregoli, also accused Turn-About Ranch of abuse.