REPORT: Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Advising Caitlyn Jenner On Potentially Running For California Governor

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, is reportedly helping retired U.S. Olympian Caitlyn Jenner in her potential bid to become California’s next governor.

“[Caitlyn Jenner] is very, very, very serious” about her campaign, and Parscale, who has been friends with Jenner since 2017, is helping her find “the best talent in the country,” a source told FOX News.

Jenner would be the second high-profile person Parscale is helping in politics, with Trump being the first, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Considering Run For California Governor)

The Republican TV star is reportedly considering a run for California governor while incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election. She is also the second LGBTQ candidate considering a run in the recall election, LGBTQ Nation reported.

Parscale switched to politics after working in the tech industry, with his first big role coming in 2016 for the Trump campaign.

After the campaign’s success, he was promoted to Trump’s 2020 campaign manager in 2018. Parscale was instrumental in establishing the campaign’s digital fundraising system, which allowed it to receive more money when the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to gather funds in person.

Trump demoted Parscale close to the 2020 election and replaced him with Bill Stepien after several campaign events witnessed smaller-than-expected turnout while Trump’s poll numbers were dropping.