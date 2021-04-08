Editorial

Camille Kostek Says She Secretly Dated Rob Gronkowski For Two Years Before Going Public

Model Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship started in secrecy.

It’s been known for awhile that Kostek and the four-time Super Bowl champion met while she was a cheerleader for the Patriots while he was the team’s star tight end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Now, we’re learning about just how long they dated in secrecy. During an interview on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast, the star model revealed she dated Gronk in secret for two years.

You can listen to her break it down below.

Kostek and the Buccaneers star are truly the definition of a power couple. He’s been a football star for a decade and she’s one of the most famous models on the planet.

She’s not just any star model. She’s arguably the face of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at this point. It really doesn’t get much better.

 

As for dating in secret, I understand why they did what they did, but as a pro-love website, just be open about it!

The duo is open about their relationship at this point, and they’re clearly thriving.

 

Finally, their kids are going to be freaks of nature if they ever have some. You couldn’t ask for better genes.