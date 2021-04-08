Camille Kostek Says She Secretly Dated Rob Gronkowski For Two Years Before Going Public

Model Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski’s relationship started in secrecy.

It’s been known for awhile that Kostek and the four-time Super Bowl champion met while she was a cheerleader for the Patriots while he was the team’s star tight end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

Now, we’re learning about just how long they dated in secrecy. During an interview on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast, the star model revealed she dated Gronk in secret for two years.

You can listen to her break it down below.

.@CamilleKostek on when she knew @RobGronkowski was a Good Guy & having to date in secret for 2 years when she was a #Patriots cheerleader. Full @endless__hustle episode: https://t.co/5KEN4ujyLS pic.twitter.com/ekYX7C9IbG — BroBible (@BroBible) April 6, 2021

Kostek and the Buccaneers star are truly the definition of a power couple. He’s been a football star for a decade and she’s one of the most famous models on the planet.

She’s not just any star model. She’s arguably the face of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at this point. It really doesn’t get much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

As for dating in secret, I understand why they did what they did, but as a pro-love website, just be open about it!

The duo is open about their relationship at this point, and they’re clearly thriving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

Finally, their kids are going to be freaks of nature if they ever have some. You couldn’t ask for better genes.