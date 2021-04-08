Chicago Mayor Lightfoot And Gov. Pritzker Receive Boos At White Sox Game

Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker were greeted with boos when they were introduced during the White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals.

In several videos that surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, we can see the Guaranteed Rate Field ball park in Chicago and hear the crowd gathered loudly booing the mayor and governor as they walked out on the field.

WATCH:

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot received loud boos as they were welcomed at Guaranteed Rate Field. pic.twitter.com/ZlOJkhY0xl — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 8, 2021

In one video, the booing can be heard as fans are seen in the stands socially distanced and wearing masks.

Pritzker and Lightfoot booed heavily at the Sox game! pic.twitter.com/WUOlNR4D1l — Mo Abdelhafez(@GoPackGoMo) April 8, 2021

At one point, fans can be heard yelling things like "you suck" and "get the hell out of Chicago," according to the video. It is unclear if the messages were directed at the mayor or governor or both.

Near the end of one of the videos, you can also hear some applause and cheers when they are introduced.

A photojournalist at the Chicago Tribune, Armando Sanchez, tweeted that Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker were "booed while walking on the field before the first inning" of the Sox home opener against the Royals.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J.B. Pritzker are booed while walking on the field before the first inning of the Chicago White Sox home opener against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JCoeGuhduo — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) April 8, 2021

Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt tweeted similar information, mentioning that Lightfoot is a "Sox season ticket holder."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was booed at the Chicago Cubs and White Sox home openers. She’s a Sox season ticket holder. — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) April 8, 2021