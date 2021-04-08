Sports

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot And Gov. Pritzker Receive Boos At White Sox Game

(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: Chris Emma)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker were greeted with boos when they were introduced during the White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals.

In several videos that surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, we can see the Guaranteed Rate Field ball park in Chicago and hear the crowd gathered loudly booing the mayor and governor as they walked out on the field.

In one video, the booing can be heard as fans are seen in the stands socially distanced and wearing masks.

At one point, fans can be heard yelling things like “you suck” and “get the hell out of Chicago,” according to the video. It is unclear if the messages were directed at the mayor or governor or both. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issues New Stay-At-Home Advisory Amid Virus Surge)

Near the end of one of the videos, you can also hear some applause and cheers when they are introduced.

A photojournalist at the Chicago Tribune, Armando Sanchez, tweeted that Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker were “booed while walking on the field before the first inning” of the Sox home opener against the  Royals. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Imposes 10PM Curfew On Non-Essential Businesses)

Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt tweeted similar information, mentioning that Lightfoot is a “Sox season ticket holder.” (RELATED: ‘I Make No Apologies Whatsoever’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Defends Banning Protesters From Her Block, Citing Safety Concerns)