‘We Do Not Have A Gun Problem In This Country’: Colion Noir Blames ‘Big Money’ For Attacking Second Amendment Rights

Second Amendment advocate Colion Noir said Thursday that America does not have have “a gun problem” but it does have a problem with the “gun control lobby.”

WATCH:

“If you really break the numbers down, we do not have a gun problem in this country,” Noir told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We have over 300 million people in this country and over 400 million guns. When you break those numbers down as far as homicides are concerned, we are looking somewhere around 10 to 11,000 and the vast majority of those are happening in very specific areas in this country that have the exact same problem. Yeah, so the gun control in this country is disingenuous.” (RELATED: Biden Will Take New Executive Action On Guns This Thursday — Here’s What You Need To Know)

Noir claimed that this narrative is “being pushed by special interest groups behind the scenes. Like, there is an out and out gun control lobby that no one ever wants to talk about.” He said people may acknowledge all liberal lobbies “but they never talk about the anti-gun lobbies, the big money that is behind all of this that is pushing this, it’s getting a lot of these politicians into power to push their agenda.”

The activist said that gun control will never keep America safe. He said that if “someone … kicks in my door in the middle of night, you are not going to be there to do something about it. I’m going to have to do something about it along with the rest of Americans in this country. We are first responders.”

President Joe Biden nominated former federal agent and gun control activist David Chipman on Thursday as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

If he is confirmed, Chipman would become the first permanent director to lead the agency in more than five years. (RELATED: President Biden Repeatedly Refers To The ATF As The ‘AFT’)

Biden issued a number of executive orders on gun control on Thursday, one of which would require anyone purchasing a homemade firearm to submit to a background check.

Gun control activists are demanding action from Biden after two mass shootings last month. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters March 26 that the president would rather see legislation to control firearms.