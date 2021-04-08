Democrats Hold Highest Advantage Over Republicans Among Adults Since 2012, Gallup Poll Finds

A new poll revealed that 49% of American voters identify as Democrats or as independents who lean Democratic, compared to 40% who say they support Republicans, Gallup reported Wednesday.

The nine-point advantage is the largest recorded margin since the last quarter of 2012, Gallup reported. Democrats generally enjoy a 4-6% advantage, according to Gallup.

Gallup identified a list of events which could have swayed public opinion, including President Joe Biden’s inauguration, supporters of President Donald Trump storming the Capitol in an attempt to halt election certification, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and apparent success managing the pandemic. (RELATED: President Donald Trump’s Final Job Approval Rating Average Is Lowest Ever, New Poll Shows)

People who identify as political independents also rose, increasing from 38% in the last quarter of 2020 to 44% of voters, Gallup reported. This is the first time it eclipsed the 40% level since 2019, according to Gallup.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Democratic Party held a nine-percentage-point advantage over the GOP in party identification and leaning, its largest since 2012. https://t.co/9Wgnvo4iR8 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) April 7, 2021

Democrats have held larger advantages in the past, most notably during the last term of former President George W. Bush between 2006 and early 2009, Gallup added. There were also double-digit leads during the early years of the Clinton administration between 1992 and 1993, according to Gallup.

Republicans have historically only held rare, brief advantages in support, according to Gallup. The 1991 Gulf War, following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and the periods after midterm elections in 1994, 2010 and 2014 are reportedly the most recent times when Republicans have held an advantage.