The Food At The Masters Is Still Incredibly Cheap

The Masters starts Thursday, and the food is still incredibly cheap.

Kendall Baker tweeted a photo of the menu for the 2021 golf tournament, and you can eat like a king for $20. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BBQ is $3, a grilled chicken wrap is also $3, chips are $1.50 and light beer is only $4. You can see a picture of the full menu below.

You’re at Augusta National and you have $10. What are you buying? pic.twitter.com/5DPDO12Rh4 — Kendall Baker (@TheKendallBaker) April 7, 2021

The fact that the food at the Masters is so incredibly cheap is always one of my favorite parts about the golf event.

Tickets can be outrageously expensive, but the food prices are truly for the common man. If you can afford to get through the gate, then you won’t have to break the bank to eat.

One of the joys of the Masters is the food. This is probably my favorite. Georgia peach ice cream sandwich. I will consume many of these over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/RXMQgEzEoQ — Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) April 7, 2021

For $20, you could get multiple grilled wraps, a handful of beers and a bag of chips. If that doesn’t make you smile, then I don’t know what will.

At an NFL game, $20 will get you one large beer. At the Masters, it can feed you for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masters (@themasters)

Let us know in the comments what you’d order!