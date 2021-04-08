Gina Carano Allegedly Shadow Banned On Twitter

Former Star Wars actress Gina Carano has been shadow banned on Twitter, according to SB Nation’s subsidiary MMA Mania.

Carano’s Twitter account was marked as “sensitive content” and her username was largely hidden from search results, MMA Mania, a publication focused on combat sports, reported April 4. Although it’s difficult to gauge the extent of Carano’s alleged censorship, some Twitter users expressed difficulty locating her account and seeing her content.

A shadow ban occurs when the company prevents users from seeing an account’s content without explicitly informing any users that it is doing so. (RELATED: Gina Carano Responds To Former Senator Calling Her A ‘Nazi’)

Carano has amassed nearly one million followers and is verified on Twitter.

While not logged into a Twitter account, users allegedly see a blank profile in place of the actress’s page, showing only Carano’s name and handle, The Daily Wire reported. In place of her tweets is a warning that her profile “may include potentially sensitive content.”

Such a warning label is reserved for accounts that promote “violent, hateful, or adult content within areas that are highly visible on Twitter,” according to Twitter’s support page.

Carano posted a selfie April 5 on Twitter captioned, “sensitive content.”

Carano was fired from her role as Cara Dune in the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” after posting an Instagram story claiming that being Republican in recent times is akin to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

The Daily Caller reached out to Twitter and the tech company has yet to respond.