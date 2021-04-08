Here’s The Official Daily Caller Mother’s Day Gift Guide

This year, moms everywhere deserve more than just a card for Mother’s Day. It’s time to surprise your mother with a gift from the heart! That’s why we’ve done the research and picked out several of the most mom-inspired gifts on the market. Whether your mother enjoys baking or cozying up on the couch with a blanket and a good book, we’ve found gifts for all mothers! Check them out below:

Nest fragrances are simply the best. In fact, I have this product in my home right now! The classic bamboo Nest scent is light yet elegant. It incorporates floral and citrusy hints to create a wonderful aroma that permeates throughout your room. This diffuser also comes in about 15 other scents, so you’re free to choose the one you think your mother would like best!

Get it here for just $44.45!

If your mother is constantly cooking or baking, she’ll absolutely adore this product! The Smeg Retro Style Mixer has recently been redesigned to include a brand new coating on all of the attachments that makes them dishwasher safe! With your purchase, you’ll receive the mixer, the corresponding steel bowl, an aluminum dough hook and flat beater, and a pouring shield.

Get it here for only $489.95! Hurry up, there’s only a few left!

This stone diffuser is made from high-quality porcelain that adds a touch of elegance to your home. When you purchase essential oils like lavender or orange blossom to use with your diffuser, you’ll be able to put it directly into the water compartment of the device. After you put your drops into the water, you’ll soon smell a lovely aroma all throughout your home!

Get it here for just $119!

This weighted throw will sit beautifully atop every couch or chair. Should you choose to display this blanket on top of your bed, it’s been proven that weighted blankets help reduce stress and improve sleep. This blanket is made from yarn with 100% hollow fiber, allowing for maximum breathability.

Get it here for only $159!

This limited-edition Keuring comes with a sleek, nickel-colored finish. With this machine, you’re able to brew all of your favorite coffee and specialty drinks. What’s awesome about this machine is that it comes with a dishwasher-safe milk-frother. In my opinion, frothed milk can make a world of a difference when it comes to making the perfect cup of coffee. Every mother will be ecstatic to receive this coffee maker as a mother’s day gift!

Get it here for just $189.99!

