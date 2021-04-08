Holly Sonders Says She Makes 20x More On The Internet Than She Did Working For The Golf Channel

Holly Sonders apparently makes a lot more money on the internet than she did on TV.

According to Outkick, the Instagram star posted on her story that she makes 20x as much thanks to her online content on Instagram and her website than she did while working at the Golf Channel.

Holly Sonders has financial news for the golf nerds: https://t.co/4IQVrBbHht — OutKick (@Outkick) April 8, 2021

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Sonders' work, her Instagram feed has turned into an absolute heater over the past few years.

While I don't know the specifics of what Sonders makes on the internet, I'm sure it's a substantial amount.

I've had multiple women in the adult entertainment business (let's not make a big deal out of the fact that I'm friends with porn stars) tell me that they essentially print money on OnlyFans.

I'm talking about dollar amounts that easily hit six figures a month.

While Sonders isn’t as famous as some other women in the online game and she doesn’t take her content that far, she almost certainly still rakes in the cash.

I have no doubt at all she’s telling the truth that she makes much more on her website than she ever did on TV.

In fact, I’m sure the numbers aren’t close.

Get your money, Holly! Get your money!