‘It’s Life Without Parole’: Head Of The Church Of England Defends Meghan Markle’s Claims

The head of the Church of England, Justin Welby came to the defense of Meghan Markle and said being a member of the royal family is like “life without parole.”

“It’s life without parole, isn’t it?” the Archbishop of Canterbury shared with the Financial Times, the Daily Mail reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

The Archbishop of Canterbury Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding Date Drama https://t.co/pbLxBNGohU — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 2, 2021

“If you go back to the 1930s, Edward VIII – he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he’d abdicated [his throne],” he added. “We expect them to be superhuman.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Welby presided over the Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018 in Windsor Castle. Previously the Archbishop said the former “Suits” actress and her royal husband did not secretly tie the knot in front of him before they said their vows while millions watched. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I signed it knowing it was false,” he explained. “So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”

During her tell-all interview, Markle told Oprah Winfrey she and Prince Harry were actually married in a secret ceremony “just the two of” them in their “backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury” before their public ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex primetime interview also dealt with, among other things, accusations of racism and thoughts of suicide.