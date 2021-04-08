Woman Goes Viral On Twitter For Awesome Story About Meeting DMX On A Plane

A woman has gone viral after tweeting out her incredible story of meeting DMX on a plane.

The legendary rapper is currently hospitalized and in serious condition over overdosing on drugs, and everyone is hoping for positive updates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

REPORT: Legendary Musician Hospitalized After Overdosing On Drugs. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/d2uHURVtAx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2021

Jen Fraser tweeted a lengthy thread about the time she met the rapper on a plane, and it’s awesome. To summarize it, DMX and her shared a long talk about social media and life and he ended up inviting her to a show.

You can read the awesome thread below.

????My step daughter, Mia, graduated from college and I offered her a long weekend wherever she wanted to go. She picked San Diego, which was a short flight to maximize the time on the ground adventuring. I researched hotels, sites and restaurants for our trip. — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

It was obvious one person, I didn’t recognize, was famous with his entourage in tow. He settled beside me and I smiled. I continued to talk to Mia while she text me asking who he was. The flight attendant swooned asking if he wanted a drink before take off. He declined. — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

After take off he leaned over and asked a question about the headphones he was opening, he had purchased these in the airport having forgotten his at home. He then introduced himself, “D” I repeated back “D, the letter?” He replied, “Yes, D, @DMX” — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

He asked me what i was reading. We got into a discussion about social media, he preferred Instagram, he had more engagement there. I looked him up and saw the cross post from Instagram to Twitter as a link. Pro tip: post native or with an image to increase engagement — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

I explained the correlation between an image and engagement and he excused himself to get “his social phone” from his handler somewhere else on the plane. When he returned he asked me to show him. I asked for an image that he liked. I commented it looked like a constellation. https://t.co/pYcDGs42jB — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

He explained how he loved when people held up their phone flashlights during performances. It reminded me of a photo I had just seen of Lin Manual Miranda in an article about Hamilton. DMX wasn’t familiar w Hamilton so I shared the soundtrack and we talked about the casting. https://t.co/iz1vn0lEgH — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

He talked about his kids, he has a lot of kids. He worried about them and told me how much he enjoyed being a father returning again to stories of his grandmother and her influence in his life and as a parent. He talked about her illness, cancer. He talked about his faith. — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

Mia’s eyes were big with excitement. I realized he was being polite and of course he wouldn’t call so I smiled and gave him my number and he gave me his… We took Uber to our hotel. I had dinner reservations at the best place downtown from NYT 36 hours in San Diego review. — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

Mia dressed me in her college clothes and off we went to meet DMX, I had lost my damn mind. At the hotel, a party bus was outside w motorcycles and inside a group in leather jackets adorned w “Rough Ryders” I asked if DMX was there? Lol, they ignored me Earl then? Nothing… — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

DMX was very gracious. He narrowed his focus preparing to perform. We sat on stage and watched him perform a set. He took a break and sat with us. Mia was all over snapchat documenting her night. pic.twitter.com/o1YywoMnbg — jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021

I love everything about this story. Good for Jen for sharing this incredibly insightful and heartwarming story about the star rapper.

DMX was arguably the biggest rapper in the game during the peak of his fame. He could get audiences rocking.

DMX is a cultural icon for those of y’all who are confused. Not DMX ????pic.twitter.com/IhOjhAeZBE — minari lover (@DarkCollegeGuy) April 3, 2021

Unfortunately, DMX fell on tough times later in life, and he’s now in serious medical trouble after overdosing. It’s incredibly tragic and sad.

Prayers for DMX and his family???????????? pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

This story from Jen is a great reminder that DMX is much more than who he is at rock bottom. He sounds like a fascinating individual.

Hopefully, he’s able to fight like hell and pull through. We’re all cheering for him.

H/T: Barstool Sports