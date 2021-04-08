Editorial

Woman Goes Viral On Twitter For Awesome Story About Meeting DMX On A Plane

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A woman has gone viral after tweeting out her incredible story of meeting DMX on a plane.

The legendary rapper is currently hospitalized and in serious condition over overdosing on drugs, and everyone is hoping for positive updates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jen Fraser tweeted a lengthy thread about the time she met the rapper on a plane, and it’s awesome. To summarize it, DMX and her shared a long talk about social media and life and he ended up inviting her to a show.

You can read the awesome thread below.

I love everything about this story. Good for Jen for sharing this incredibly insightful and heartwarming story about the star rapper.

DMX was arguably the biggest rapper in the game during the peak of his fame. He could get audiences rocking.

Unfortunately, DMX fell on tough times later in life, and he’s now in serious medical trouble after overdosing. It’s incredibly tragic and sad.

This story from Jen is a great reminder that DMX is much more than who he is at rock bottom. He sounds like a fascinating individual.

Hopefully, he’s able to fight like hell and pull through. We’re all cheering for him.

H/T: Barstool Sports