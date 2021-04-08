US

Jen Psaki Says She Has A Crush On This Female Comedian

Ashley Carnahan Contributor
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a tweet Thursday from comedian Leslie Jones saying she had a crush on her.

“I have an official crush on Jen Psaki,” Jones tweeted Wednesday. Psaki responded saying that she “had a crush” on Jones first.

Jones said she was “flipping the heck out” over Psaki’s response.

“(Notice I’m not cursing cause she can’t be part of that y’all) but yep losing all of my noodles over here!! Ok ok ok ok! Hi! Jen! (That’s stupid don’t say that) (Hey Girl.. (what?!),” the tweet read in part. (RELATED: Psaki Says Biden Is Asking Americans ‘To Sacrifice A Little Bit Longer’)

Psaki has received support from other actors and political figures since she became the Press Secretary for the Biden administration in January 2021.

Actress Darby Stanchfield who played White House press secretary on the ABC TV series Scandal tweeted her advice for Psaki.