Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Unedited Photo Of Her Body Leaks

Reality star Khloé Kardashian broke her silence Wednesday after an unedited bikini photo was accidentally released.

Khloé went live on Instagram with her sister Kim Kardashian after she received backlash for reportedly threatening legal action on those who had re-shared the photo. Later the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared clips from the live video to her Instagram with a statement.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” Khloé wrote. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.” (RELATED: Kris Jenner Reveals Design Of Tramp Stamp She Got With Her Daughter Khloé Kardashian)

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule … my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she added. “‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.'”

“For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand,” she continued.

“Every day, I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within,” Khloé said. “Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

I’m glad Khloé took the time to address this whole situation. At first, I thought she was going to be silent about it, which would have been the cowardly thing to do. It’s so important that these women with huge platforms speak up and bring awareness to the huge amount of pressure put on women in our society.

The only thing I wish Khloé would have done is to discuss more on how social media is curated and that she does make sure she’s in the best lighting, using the best filter, etc. What you see on social media, isn’t real.