‘Longest Yard’ Actor James Hampton Dies At 84, His Family Confirmed

Actor James Hampton died Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hampton died after suffering complications from Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson confirmed to the outlet. The actor was 84 years old at the time of his death.

James Hampton, a longtime Hollywood funnyman, has died at age 84. https://t.co/ad2Sez3kCv — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 8, 2021

Hampton, a good pal of Burt Reynolds, starred alongside the actor in “The Longest Yard,” “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing,” “Hustle” and “W.W. And The Dixie Dancekings.” The actors originally met on an episode of “Gunsmoke,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hampton even wrote a few episodes of Reynolds’ show, “Evening Shade,” the outlet reported.

Hampton also directed episodes of “Grace Under Fire,” “Sister, Sister,” “Hearts Afire” and “Boston Common.” Hampton made appearances in shows such as “Love,” “Days of Our Lives;Dr. Kildare,” “The F.B.I.,” “Full House,” “American Style” and “Who’s The Boss.”

Hampton also starred in “Teen Wolf” in 1985 and reprised his role in the sequel in 1987.

The actor grabbed roles in “Pump Up The Volume,” “Condorman,” “Hawmps!” and “Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach.”

Hampton published his memoir, “What? And Give Up Show Business?” in February of 2021.

Hampton is survived by his wife Mary Deese; children James, Andrea and Frank; and his grandchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.