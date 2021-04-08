REPORT: Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker Using Venmo, Allegedly To Send To 18-Year-Old Girl

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz allegedly paid accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg hundreds of dollars, which Greenberg then sent to three young women, according to The Daily Beast.

Gaetz sent $900 to Greenberg, a friend who is now indicted on 33 counts including sex crimes involving a 17-year-old, according to Venmo transactions allegedly reviewed by the Daily Beast. The money was reportedly sent one night in May 2018, and Greenberg sent $900 total to three young women the next morning, according to the Beas

The Daily Beast obtained documents of Joel Greenberg’s Venmo transactions. In 2018, Matt Gaetz paid Greenberg $900, with the memo reading “hit up____,” using a nickname for one of the girls. Six hours later, Greenberg paid three young women $900.https://t.co/y1PB3YuyxF — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 8, 2021

Gaetz reportedly sent the money over two transactions, writing “hit up ____” in the second transaction’s memo line. The blank was filled with the name of one of the three young women, who was 18 years old at the time, according to the Daily Beast. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz’s Female Staffers Release Statement Defending The Congressman Amid Sexual Allegations Scandal)

Greenberg is expected to reach a plea deal and cooperate with investigators in his federal case. Gaetz and Greenberg are allegedly connected via Venmo to at least two other women who received payments from Greenberg.

Gaetz has not been charged with a crime, and has denied all wrongdoing. The Logan Circle Group gave the Daily Beast a statement on his behalf: “The rumors, gossip and self-serving misstatements of others will be addressed in due course by my legal team.”

The New York Times reported last week that the Department of Justice was investigating Gaetz for a potential sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz claimed he was being extorted by a former DOJ official, an allegation the official denied. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz’ Communications Director Resigns Amid Sexual Allegations Scandal)

A CNN report followed that story, alleging that Gaetz showed fellow lawmakers nude photos of women on the House floor he had a sexual relationship with.