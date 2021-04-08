REPORT: Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Suspected Of Murdering Five People

Former NFL player Phillip Adams is reportedly the gunman responsible for a brutal Wednesday massacre in South Carolina.

According to the Associated Press, Adams is believed to be the gunman in the slaying of five people in the Rock Hill area of South Carolina, including two children.

Adams reportedly committed suicide at some point after midnight early Thursday morning, according to the same report.

Doctor Robert Lesslie, his wife Leslie, their two grandchildren and James Lewis were all murdered Wednesday, and police located a sixth individual with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to the original report from the AP.

Adams had reportedly been a patient of Dr. Lesslie.

What an absolutely tragic situation for the family of Dr. Lesslie and James Lewis. They were living their lives, and were struck down in a horribly violent and graphic fashion.

Now, Adams, who played several seasons after being drafted by the 49ers, has been identified as the suspected gunman and his own life met a violent end early Thursday morning.

Keep checking back for more information on this developing situation as we have it.