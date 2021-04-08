‘I Inherited The Risk’: Police Called To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s House 9 Times In 9 Months

Police have been called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California mansion nine times in nine months, the Independent reported Thursday.

Santa Barbara police responded to calls involving a variety of issues from phone requests, alarm activations and trespassing, according to information obtained by The Independent.

Police were called four times in the first month the couple lived in the Montecito home, the Independent reported. They were also called twice in December when 37-year-old Nicholas Brooks was caught trespassing on the property. The most recent call occurred in February and involved home security activation, the Independent reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just bought their first house. Here’s what it’s like to live in Santa Barbara County, their new home in California. https://t.co/C5CiTVQRjf — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) August 13, 2020

Harry and Markle initially planned on having security provided by the Royal Family, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Poll Shows Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Should Lose Royal Titles)

“It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son,” a released statement said. “This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years.”