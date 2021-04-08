Editorial

REPORT: Auburn’s Decision To Fire Gus Malzahn Costs More Than $73 Million

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers during the Advocare Classic at AT&amp;T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Auburn reportedly had to spend a ton of money to fire former football coach Gus Malzahn.

The Tigers surprised some people this past season when they fired Malzahn, despite the fact he was a solid and steady coach. Well, we now have an idea how much the decision cost and it wasn’t cheap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to AL.com, the decision to fire Malzahn and hire Bryan Harsin and his staff cost the Tigers north of $73 million.

Malzahn is personally owed more than $21 million in buyout money from the Tigers. To put it as simply as possible, it’s incredibly expensive to fire coaches.

 

Welcome to big-boy football, folks. When things go south, it costs a ton of money and that’s the perfect way to sum up the situation Auburn is in.

Spending $73 million to fire Malzahn, who landed at UCF, and replace him with Bryan Harsin is an insane amount of money. Yet, the boosters found a way to get it done.

 

Harsin better win a lot of football games or this will look like one of the dumbest decisions in recent football memory. The pressure is on!