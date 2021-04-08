REPORT: Auburn’s Decision To Fire Gus Malzahn Costs More Than $73 Million

Auburn reportedly had to spend a ton of money to fire former football coach Gus Malzahn.

The Tigers surprised some people this past season when they fired Malzahn, despite the fact he was a solid and steady coach. Well, we now have an idea how much the decision cost and it wasn’t cheap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 13, 2020

According to AL.com, the decision to fire Malzahn and hire Bryan Harsin and his staff cost the Tigers north of $73 million.

Malzahn is personally owed more than $21 million in buyout money from the Tigers. To put it as simply as possible, it’s incredibly expensive to fire coaches.

Welcome to big-boy football, folks. When things go south, it costs a ton of money and that’s the perfect way to sum up the situation Auburn is in.

Spending $73 million to fire Malzahn, who landed at UCF, and replace him with Bryan Harsin is an insane amount of money. Yet, the boosters found a way to get it done.

Harsin better win a lot of football games or this will look like one of the dumbest decisions in recent football memory. The pressure is on!