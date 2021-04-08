REPORT: Beats By Dre Ends Its Relationship With Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly lost another sponsor.

According to Sarah Barshop, Beats by Dre has pulled the plug on its relationship with the dual-threat quarterback as accusations of sexual misconduct and assault continue to mount.

According to a source, Beats by Dre has ended its relationship with Deshaun Watson. Earlier today, Nike said in a statement that they have suspended their endorsement deal with the Texans’ quarterback. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 7, 2021

Nike also suspended its relationship with Watson after all the allegations and accuser Ashley Solis going public to the media.

As I said when Nike pulled the plug, I think we’re going to see more and more of this in the coming days.

It doesn’t mean Watson is guilty or innocent, but it’s not hard to see why some brands don’t want anything to do with him.

He’s facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. If you’re a brand, you don’t want any part of that.

Ashley Solis is the first woman to come forward publicly to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual assault’

“I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy” pic.twitter.com/oA8luucYNk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

With Beats by Dre and Nike both reportedly out the door for the time being, I’m sure more will follow.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson is far from over.