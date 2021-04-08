Editorial

REPORT: Beats By Dre Ends Its Relationship With Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly lost another sponsor.

According to Sarah Barshop, Beats by Dre has pulled the plug on its relationship with the dual-threat quarterback as accusations of sexual misconduct and assault continue to mount. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nike also suspended its relationship with Watson after all the allegations and accuser Ashley Solis going public to the media.

As I said when Nike pulled the plug, I think we’re going to see more and more of this in the coming days.

It doesn’t mean Watson is guilty or innocent, but it’s not hard to see why some brands don’t want anything to do with him.

He’s facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. If you’re a brand, you don’t want any part of that.

With Beats by Dre and Nike both reportedly out the door for the time being, I’m sure more will follow.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson is far from over.