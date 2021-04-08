REPORT: Letter From Babe Ruth To His Mistress Sells For More Than $200,000

A letter from Babe Ruth to his mistress has reportedly sold for a staggering amount of money.

According to TMZ Sports, a letter from the New York Yankees legend to his alleged mistress Nell Wilson sold for $201,851 at SCP Auctions. The buyer isn’t known. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The letter was found in an old scrapbook of Wilson’s, according to the same report.

Babe Ruth’s 100-Yr.-Old Handwritten Letter To Mistress Sells For $201K At Auction!!https://t.co/qqKO97eNXV — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 8, 2021

The letter stated the following:

Dear Nell, Very sorry but my wife jumped over on me without me knowing it this is the first time she ever did that she is watching me so don’t get mad and I will see you Monday night. The club is watching so the only way I will be able to see you all night is for you to stop in at the Aldine Hotel and I can see you. Babe

No offense to the person who bought this, but why would anyone even want this letter? Why would you want a letter from a baseball player to his mistress?

That doesn’t seem to be something I’d want anywhere near my house.

Now, I’m not a big believer in ghosts and spirits, but why take chances? An affair seems like something that’s ripe for haunting nearly 100 years later.

It’s going to be an extremely hard pass from me, and I love sports memorabilia. I just don’t want anything involving people stepping out on their spouses.

Let us know in the comments if you would have boughten the letter.