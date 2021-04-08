REPORT: Travis Rudolph Allegedly Murdered Someone Following A Domestic Dispute With His Girlfriend

Former Florida State football star Travis Rudolph was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute prior to an alleged murder.

According to WPTV, the police report indicates that Rudolph was in an argument with his girlfriend prior to allegedly murdering a man.

The report states that multiple men went to Rudolph’s residence following his girlfriend contacting them. According to the report, a fight broke out, the men left in a car and Rudolph allegedly opened fire on them. The girlfriend was not there at the time of the shooting, but told police she had been in an argument with the former star receiver, according to the same WPTV report.

Rudolph has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

As I said yesterday when Rudolph was arrested, he has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

That’s our system and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, he’s facing the most serious charges a person can face in civilized society. He’s accused of ending a man’s life, and that’s the kind of charge that can put you away for life.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Rudolph’s case as we have them.