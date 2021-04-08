REPORT: Women Arrested In Dubai For Nude Photo Shoot Will Be Deported

The eleven women arrested in Dubai for a nude photo shoot will reportedly be deported.

According to the New York Post, Dubai’s Attorney General Essam Issa al-Humaidan announced that the women will be removed from the country, but didn’t provide further details. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The women were arrested after images from the steamy nude photo shoot on a balcony in the Marina district hit the internet. Now, they’ll be allowed to return home. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Multiple Women Arrested After Steamy, Naked Photoshoot https://t.co/Iaz3dnPTUM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2021

Well, I’m glad cooler heads prevailed. While I don’t know what kind of special forces capabilities Ukraine has (I assume they’re not great), the country had to keep the military option on the table to save these women. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

As I said when they were arrested, if they had been models working for an American company, I would have 100% endorsed Delta conducting a rescue mission like Operation Acid Gambit. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you touch our models, our operators will give you a free ride to meet God. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Luckily, it looks like diplomacy succeeded and we won’t have to let the generals take control of the situation.

While I’m okay with giving war a chance from time to time, I love peace more than anything else and these women are coming home.

Also, maybe wait until you’re out of the UAE’s airspace before posting nude photos from a balcony shoot. Just a though.

All the way around, this situation has been one of the more interesting stories that I’ve read in a long time.